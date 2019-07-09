The Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society plans to host an open day on completion of the masjid to introduce themselves to the Gordon’s Bay community and answer any questions. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society says malice is behind one of the appeals against the rezoning of land which was to be the site for the building of a mosque in the harbour town. The proposed mosque, a first for Gordon’s Bay, has been mired in controversy since the society purchased a vacant 27 000m² property for about R1.2 million on the corner of Roos and Lancaster roads in 2014.

In May, the Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society received clearance for rezoning after more than 100 objections were raised by community members.

The application for the rezoning from a single residential to general business and community zone was successful, but the mosque has again hit a stumbling block, with appeals submitted against the rezoning.

Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society chairperson Cassim Peer said they were preparing their response to the appeals.

“We were informed regarding the appeals, one from the Gordon’s Bay Residents Association (GBRA) and another from an individual who seems intent on appealing for malicious and unreasonable motives.

“The Muslim community in Gordon’s Bay has no place of worship and we will not allow intolerance of a minute group in the community with a hidden agenda to derail us from reaching our goal,” Peer said.

He said objections raised in terms of the rezoning were previously addressed and the society would follow the recommendations set out by the City’s housing tribunal.

Peer said the society had engaged with the GBRA to address concerns, which included the Adhan, or call to prayer.

The Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society plans to host an open day on completion of the masjid to introduce themselves to the Gordon’s Bay community and answer any questions.

Objectors have also raised concerns about parking. A traffic survey was later completed and submitted to the City’s traffic department with no objections received from transport.

Provision must be made for 40 cars plus two parking bays for the disabled.

The design was also changed in consultation with the City’s urban design branch, which supported the application.

GBRA chairperson Edwina Hadfield said their appeal was related to the design of the mosque.

“There were two designs proposed and while the first suited what aesthetically fitted into our landscape, we felt the second was too commercialised,” said Hadfield.

The GBRA was in contact with the Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society and would continue to engage to clarify any concerns, she added.

Municipal Planning Tribunal chair David Daniels said the item appeared before the tribunal and was approved as the application met the necessary town planning criteria.

“The tribunal considered all of the objections very carefully. We can confirm that the applicant specifically undertook measures to ensure that the mosque would not be a noise nuisance,” Daniels said.

The objectors have a right to appeal the decision taken by the tribunal, he added.

Cape Times