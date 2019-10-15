Objectors to the mosque had submitted a 52-page document citing, among other reasons, that the building “does not fit in with the character and intrinsic characteristics of a holiday town and destination place”.
Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society chairperson Cassim Peer yesterday said the Municipal Planning Tribunal dismissed the objection about a month ago, however, the Somerset West Town Planning offices needed to inspect the documentation first.
“We received the announcement last week and we are grateful that the tribunal has come to this conclusion, despite the objections of a few individuals.
"In fact, this did not hinder our preparations as we regularly met with the architect and engineers so that we could be ready to submit our plan to the tribunal,” Peer said.