Gordon's Bay to get its first mosque after dismissal of objections









Gordon's Bay File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The harbour town of Gordon’s Bay will now have its first mosque after an appeal against its construction was dismissed. Objectors to the mosque had submitted a 52-page document citing, among other reasons, that the building “does not fit in with the character and intrinsic characteristics of a holiday town and destination place”. Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society chairperson Cassim Peer yesterday said the Municipal Planning Tribunal dismissed the objection about a month ago, however, the Somerset West Town Planning offices needed to inspect the documentation first. “We received the announcement last week and we are grateful that the tribunal has come to this conclusion, despite the objections of a few individuals. "In fact, this did not hinder our preparations as we regularly met with the architect and engineers so that we could be ready to submit our plan to the tribunal,” Peer said.

He said they would be submitting their building plans within the next few weeks and were still considering the input of residents.

He said they welcomed the objectors to engage with them to help dispel any misgivings they may have about the Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society or the religion.

Objector Leonor Bosman said they had been painted as malicious and intolerant.

“The truth is the Gordon’s Bay Islamic Society application was filled with fallacies, stating Gordon’s Bay was rife with crime, with no social outreach programmes when this was far from the truth.

“Our main objection was that the mosque would be situated in a business hub, which would not only change the precinct but give the impression that this is a religious town, rather than a tourist and holiday town,” she said.

She said they were still taking legal advice following the appeal’s dismissal.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said the City’s planning appeals advisory panel considered the appeal against the tribunal’s decision on September 10.

“The panel advises the executive mayor Dan Plato on planning appeals, and recommended that the appeal be dismissed, which was subsequently formally dismissed by the executive mayor, as the final decision-maker. This means the application has been approved and that the development can continue,” she said.

Nieuwoudt said those who disagreed with the mayor’s decision may approach the Western Cape High Court with a review application.

The Gordon’s Bay Residents Association had initially also objected to the mosque, but later withdrew it.

Chairperson Edwina Hadfield said their concerns were addressed in the initial process and they withdrew their appeal.

