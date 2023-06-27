Government commits to come to Unisa’s aid

As Unisa marked its 150th anniversary on Monday, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande promised that the government “would not let it fail” after achieving the historical milestone. The embattled institution has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, including allegations of misconduct and mismanagement, and recommendations that it be placed under administration.

However, this did not mar the anniversary celebrations in Pretoria on Monday, where the university executives and dignitaries, including former president and Unisa chancellor Thabo Mbeki, and Vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula were in attendance. Nzimande said the government was concerned about the strategic direction, quality of administration and academic outcomes of the institution. “One of the key challenges identified by the DHET and also reflected in a Ministerial Task Team (MTT) Report concerns that of the business model and growth strategy for Unisa,” said Nzimande.

Mbeki expressed appreciation for the government’s commitment to assist the institution amid its challenges and also warned against the decline of the institution. Deputy President Paul Mashatile praised the university for transformation, stating it was an institution of higher education committed to quality and universal education, accessible to all Africans. “It is no coincidence that 82 years later, on the same day, the Freedom Charter was adopted at the Congress of the People in Kliptown, Soweto.

The Freedom Charter instructs us to ensure the free exchange of ideas, the encouragement of cultural expression, and free, compulsory, universal, and equal education for all children,” said Mashatile. He said Unisa has been instrumental in cultivating a diverse population of leaders, ensuring that African voices and perspectives were represented. “As you continue to shape and reclaim Africa's intellectual futures, as the government we will continue to partner with you so that we can contribute immensely to an improved education system towards the National Development Plan 2030, thus the Sustainable Development Goals more so of equitable and equal education in the fight against poverty and women's emancipation.”