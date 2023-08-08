Government pulls plug on Women’s Day gathering in ‘high risk’ Khayelitsha; Ramaphosa will no longer address the gathering

The ongoing taxi strike has forced the government to abandon the Women’s Day commemorations in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation, citing safety concerns.

The area has been deemed a high security risk and Ramaphosa will now deliver his Women’s Day message at the Union Buildings, said the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on Tuesday. “The government, through the National Department as the lead department for Women’s Day, advises members of the media that the 2023 National Women’s Day Commemoration will no longer be held in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, and will instead take place at the Union Buildings South Lawns, City of Tshwane, in the Gauteng province.This change has been necessitated by the ongoing taxi strike in Cape Town, where Khayelitsha has been deemed a high security risk area,” said the department. While sporadic incidents were reported during Tuesday’s morning peak traffic, the City said protesting increased within Masiphumelele, with some residents prevented from going for work.

Emergency services in the metro were being escorted when responding to medical emergencies in volatile areas. More than 70 areas have now been declared as red zones, which will result in delayed response times. The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness blamed the “opportunistic violence” in certain areas on the continued minibus taxi strike, saying it not only resulted in several health facilities being closed or operating at a reduced capacity, but has led to health facilities being damaged. This after the Nolungile Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khayelitsha was torched and vandalised on Monday night. The facility had already been closed due to safety concerns.

Other health facilities in Gugulethu, Nyanga, Crossroads, Inzame Zabantu, Michael Mapongwana and the Du Noon Maternity Obstetrics Unit remained closed while community-based care in these areas remain suspended, as well as in Wallacedene and Bloekombos, in Kraaifontein. Health and Wellness MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo said: “I am deeply disappointed in the incidents of vandalism and arson that have taken place at Nolungile CHC, which occurred even after it was closed yesterday. It is beyond me that anyone would wish to damage a place that is meant to provide safety and health to residents.” Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness Chief of Operations Dr Saadiq Kariem said: “We appeal to everyone to work with us in ensuring our staff and health facilities are kept safe as they are there to provide medical care to everyone. Our deep appreciation is conveyed to health and other essential services staff, who have continued where possible to deliver services to those in need."