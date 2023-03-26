Gqeberha biokineticist returned home safe, unharmed

Cape Town - The frantic search for 26-year-old Riana Pretorius ended with tears of joy after she was found unharmed on Friday. The biokineticist was abducted outside a Newton Park medical practice in Pickering Street, Gqeberha, when she arrived for work around 8am last Thursday.

She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla, which was later recovered, by three armed men who later reportedly demanded a ransom of R2 million. Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said that the young woman was found and reunited with her family. "The only thing I can confirm is that she is safe and sound. I can’t get into the specifics at the moment. I am happy that she is home. She is now with her loved ones,” said Mgolodela.

News of Pretorius’ kidnapping spread swiftly on social media with messages of support and prayers pouring in for her family. Last Sunday, community members and friends gathered at the scene where she was kidnapped for a prayer meeting. While some people prayed and worship songs played, attendees lit candles and and others spoke about Pretorius and how they wished for her safe return.