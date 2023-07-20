Gqeberha Border Police shut down unhygienic biscuit factory

An Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspector is expected to be dispatched to a biscuit factory in Kortsen after Gqeberha Border Police discovered alleged environmental and health issues while following up on information of possible suspicious activity. Gqeberha Border Police members descended on the biscuit manufacturing company on Tuesday at about 11am.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said on entering the premises, the owner was very co-operative and allowed the police to search the premises. “Although nothing illegal was found to be taking place on the premises, the police were concerned about the unhygienic and health conditions in the way the factory was working. Immediately, the Environmental Health Department as well as the brand agents were contacted. “The factory was closed by the relevant authorities under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act 54/1972 (regulation 638 of 2018) – concern hygienic requirements for the handling, transporting and storage of food. An enquiry is under investigation by the relevant authority,” Naidu said.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Police Commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the policing members for going above and beyond their duties to address the unhygienic conditions. “The members not only protected the health of the workers within the factory but also safeguarded the surrounding environment and our broader society from potential hazards. Their actions serve as a reminder of the invaluable role that the police play in maintaining the safety and welfare of our society,” Ncata said. Eastern Cape Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Ziphozihle Klaas-Josefu said the department was not aware of the closure of the factory as they were not part of the inspection conducted by the police.