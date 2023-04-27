Gqeberha husband killer sentenced to life imprisonment

Cape Town – A Gqeberha woman who paid a hitman to kill her husband, and the man who pulled the trigger, have been sentenced to life behind bars. Ntombizodwa Solwande, 42, had hired Masixole Nyaba, 32, to kill her husband Mnoneleli in January 2020.

On Tuesday, the Gqeberha High Court sentenced Solwandle to life imprisonment for murder while Nyaba also got life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years for the possession of ammunition. Mnoneleli, who was estranged from his wife at the time, was shot at his Marikana home in Booysens Park. According to police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, Nyaba was introduced to Solwandle by a friend.

On 18 January 2020, the two accused and the friend went to the house where the murder was carried out. “The victim, Mnoneleli Solwandle was phoned to come outside where he was shot by Nyaba. The murder case was investigated by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit and as the investigation progressed, the deceased wife and Nyaba were arrested at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 23 January 2020 on a charge of murder. They remained in custody until sentencing. “Her friend who arranged the hitman was shot and killed in her flat in Zwide in 2021,” said Naidu.