Gqeberha mom arrested for hiring hitmen to kill son for R2m life insurance

A Gqeberha mother allegedly orchestrated a plan with two others, hiring hitmen from Johannesburg for an initial R80 000, which later increased to R380 000, to kill her troublesome drug addict son to claim millions in life insurance. Shayhieda Dollie from Gelvandale appeared before the New Brighton Magistrate Court on Friday facing charges of murder and conspiracy to murder her 22-year-old son Moegamat Thaafir Dollie.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they arrested Dollie on Wednesday following an investigation by detectives from Algoa Park. The officers responded to a murder on October 28, 2024 at Munsuri Street, Missionvale at about 7.50am. “When they arrived, they discovered Moegamat Dollie's body, with gunshot wounds in the head and neck.

There was no other information provided at the scene. “Following a thorough investigation, police arrested a female suspect on murder charges,” said Janse Van Rensburg. She said the investigation was still ongoing and more arrests could be expected.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the 49-year-old unemployed woman had been experiencing problems with her son who struggled with drug addiction. The young man was considered a nuisance at home due to his behaviour. “Seeking advice, the mother allegedly consulted with various people who suggested a ‘permanent solution’.

The accused then allegedly orchestrated a plan with two individuals, known as ‘Shaun’ and ‘Oompie’, hiring hitmen from Johannesburg for an initial R80 000, it later increased to R380 000 due to her procrastination,” said Tyali. The plan unfolded when Dollie lied and told her son he had a job interview, and the alleged perpetrators picked him up, ultimately leading to his murder. “The motive was allegedly to claim R2 million in life insurance which would be used to pay the hitmen.

“The state opposes bail on the matter, which has been postponed to November 15 for profile verification purposes,” said Tyali. United Democratic Movement (UDM) acting secretary-general Zandile Phiri said they have noted with concern murders committed for insurance funds. “This is seemingly a prevalent form of criminality.

There have been few reported cases thus far, however there is a high possibility of many unnoticed and unreported similar cases. “This new culture of insurance fraud poses a threat to many families and communities, and it needs to be uprooted before many people are murdered for greed. “It is an absolute disgrace that police officers are also involved in such cruel cases, when they are entrusted with a great responsibility to keep safety and security in our communities,” said Phiri.