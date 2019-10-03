Graaff-Reinet activist saddened by 'senseless act' after borehole equipment theft









Disaster-relief organisation Gift of the Givers deployed resources to the drought-stricken region of Graaf-Reinet this week, where the Nqweba Dam has dried up. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – Graaff-Reinet residents have expressed outrage following the theft of, among others, borehole equipment from relief organisation Gift of the Givers which was brought in to help the drought-stricken town. Gift of the Givers arrived in the area on Tuesday with three water trucks, three water tankers and other equipment. Community activist Coreen Conradie said residents were outraged by the criminal actions of a few, which would delay much-needed work. “We are in the harshest drought ever and most of the boreholes are already empty. I’m actually saddened by this senseless act as we have no idea when the taps will run dry. “Gift of the Givers will be drilling new boreholes costing hundreds of thousands of rand, and these residents should be grateful instead of acting in such a disgusting manner,” said Conradie.

The work that Gift of the Givers would be doing was crucial as residents often went for days without water, she said. And there were concerns regarding the quality of the water and the delivery of water in the poorer communities, she pointed out.

Conradie said residents encouraged the public to come forward to report any person in possession of, or attempting to sell, the stolen materials.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the theft would not stop operations.

“It’s a bit of an inconvenience; we have to wait for new items to come in from out of town before we can continue drilling. It delays us to find water when it’s so urgent. But the community support has been incredible,” he said.

Sooliman said staff would soon open a case with the police and were focused on finding replacement items to continue drilling.

Dr Beyers Naudé Municipality spokesperson Edwardine Abader said they were unaware of the theft.

Abader said the municipality had had no formal correspondence with Gift Of the Givers and only heard of their arrival via the media.

The Nqweba Dam in Graaff-Reinet, that supplies water to the town and surrounding areas, has dried up and the community is serviced by 28 boreholes. Too little water reaches the main storage tanks in the lower-lying areas.

