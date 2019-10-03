Gift of the Givers arrived in the area on Tuesday with three water trucks, three water tankers and other equipment.
Community activist Coreen Conradie said residents were outraged by the criminal actions of a few, which would delay much-needed work.
“We are in the harshest drought ever and most of the boreholes are already empty. I’m actually saddened by this senseless act as we have no idea when the taps will run dry.
“Gift of the Givers will be drilling new boreholes costing hundreds of thousands of rand, and these residents should be grateful instead of acting in such a disgusting manner,” said Conradie.