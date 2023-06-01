Grabouw community leader in hot water for k-word rant

Cape Town – A Knoflokskraal settlement community leader has come under fire for allegedly using the k-word in a heated voice clip over a land dispute. The Khoisan community moved onto the land in Grabouw in 2020, which is reportedly owned by the Department of Public Works.

Richard Isaacs of the Knoflokskraal Royal Authority (KRA) came under fire this week for comments made in a voice note sent to a community group, and shared with the Cape Times, over allegations that he sold land to black people. In the voice clip, Isaacs is heard saying: “What do I have to do with k*****s on the land… “Every time they say it’s me, if you look where the k*****s stay then you’ll know who put them there. I've got evidence of where they put the k*****s and who put them there.”

Isaacs told the Cape Times he did not intend to cause harm to anyone. “I assure you that the information that you have received is right out of the way I feel about black people. I never had it in mind to attack any black person and call him the k-word. If you go to the dictionary, you would see the meaning of the word is not about black people. It is a saying among South Africans. But in Khoisan we know what we are talking about. I respect anyone regardless of colour. I have no racist mind and I will never be racist against anyone,” he said. Isaacs dismissed allegations that he was selling land and said that he has been advocating for black people to stay on the land.

“I have spoken to the community on many occasions and have told them that the land is free and I have never sold land to anyone. “The reason for these rumours is because I am the one who started Knoflokskraal and I am the leader in the community. There are people who are chasing after that leadership and they will do anything to harm my reputation,” he said. A Grabouw community activist said they were taken aback by the voice clip.

“I was shocked when we received this voice note and it was disturbing to listen to a so-called leader be so racist and use such words against other human beings,“ the community activist said. SAHRC commissioner André Gaum said the use of the k-word constitutes hate speech “We encourage that a complaint be submitted to our offices,” he said.