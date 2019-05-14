File Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Grabouw residents took to the streets yesterday in support of farmworkers who they believe are making justifiable demands. Traffic around the Grabouw area came to a standstill when residents protested along the N2 highway resulting in motorists having to find alternative routes during peak hours.

The protest came a week after farmworkers of Oak Valley Wine Estate went on strike after wage negotiations broke down.

The Commercial Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union (CSAAWU) national organising secretary, Karel Swart, said their demands were simple, but Oak Valley Wine Estate “would not budge”.

Farmworkers are demanding R250 a day for seasonal workers.

Swart said they were also demanding that farm employers do away with labour brokers and that same-sex hostels be converted into family accommodation.

“Oak Valley is a diversified business that has been extending for years. They aren’t saying that they can’t afford meeting the wage demands. The farmers stay rich while the employees are getting poorer. They are sucking the blood dry from farmworkers.”

Yesterday, residents met with the ward councillor after the protesting group retreated from the highway to meet in the municipal hall.

Last week, CSAAWU general- secretary Trevor Christians said a legal strike was sanctioned by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Christians said the union would seek legal advice in order to amend the CCMA strike sanction, as they believed it to be an unfair ruling.

Oak Valley said that after months of negotiations with CSAAWU, no agreement could be reached despite numerous attempts to reach a fair and equitable outcome.

Oak Valley managing director Christopher Rawbone-Viljoen said: “The union is intimidating and threatening farmworkers which is completely unacceptable. They’re using underhanded tactics.

“It’s not Oak Valley’s responsibility to provide housing for all its workers. For a large farming unit like Oak Valley, this is an unrealistic expectation. However, Oak Valley will do everything in its power to facilitate the provision of off-farm housing for its permanent employees.

“We are currently working on a housing project in Grabouw town. Oak Valley has secured 50 plots and there is scope to secure more.”

CAPE TIMES