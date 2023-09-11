Grade 11 learner who robbed elderly man gets suspended sentence

A Grade 11 learner who robbed a 64-year-old man of his wallet received a suspended sentence and has been ordered to repay the victim by the Oudtshoorn Regional Court. The 20-year-old, who robbed the elderly man of his wallet with more than R400 inside, was sentenced last week.

He was fined R60 000 or three years’ imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of any robbery committed during the period of suspension. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said he was declared unfit to possess a firearm and ordered to immediately repay the complainant's money. He was also warned to return to school and complete his studies, and not to commit a robbery again.

Oudtshoorn community activist Leon Campher said crime was on the rise among young people in their community. “Parents and schools are battling. The biggest issue we have in our communities is drugs. That’s why we want all communities to stand together in fighting crime and not only depend on the police,” Campher said. Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said the learner has the capacity to know right from wrong.