File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The SA Informal Traders Association (Saita), aggrieved at the temporary “eviction” of hundreds of traders on the Grand Parade to make way for a privately organised event, has consulted its lawyers on taking legal action against the City. The City has rented out the space to the Red Bull Cape Town Circuit this Sunday.

Saita president and Grand Parade United Traders chairperson Rosheda Muller said they were not consulted timeously and the livelihoods of many families would be affected.

“We are outraged because although we were consulted that this will take place, it was at short notice to us. The City failed to say where the traders will be temporarily relocated.

"The City needs to understand this is the bread and butter for about 350 people who are trying to make ends meet. Traders always anticipate for the weekend, especially now that people recently got paid. They can’t afford not to sell anything or relocate in an area where few people pass by,” Muller said.

Mayoral committee member for urban management Grant Twigg said the traders were engaged at the start of May, but all avenues had been exhausted. Notices had been sent to the traders at the weekend.

“These were raised with the event organiser, and an amicable solution was reached with five trader associations except the Grand Parade United Traders.

"Following negotiations with events organisers they agreed to allow trading to take place until May 31. In other words trading will be accommodated during the set-up period which commenced (yesterday).

"The Wednesday market will also be accommodated. This was a goodwill gesture that sought to accommodate everyone without creating significant risks to the event and also minimise loss of trading time,” Twigg said.

He added that an event could not be hosted while the traders were operating.

Cape Times