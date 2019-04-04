Orderick Lucas "would sit or stand around waiting for me to finish cleaning the kitchen so that we both could go sleep. He would not go to bed without me", says his grandmother, Cornelia Scheepers. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A new pair of navy takkies and a sealed pack of nappies were the last items Cornelia Scheepers bought for her grandson, Orderick Lucas, before his lifeless body was discovered just metres from her home this week. Speaking about the pain of losing a grandchild, Scheepers, 50, said the shoes were bought a day after Orderick’s disappearance. She kept the items in the hopes of giving them to him when he was found alive.

However, tragedy struck on Tuesday when children in Wittebol Street, Melton Rose near Eerste River, discovered his naked body in a drain.

Orderick, nicknamed Wurmpie (little worm), went missing on March 24. Scheepers, along with Orderick’s mother, Davideen Lucas, were to appear in court earlier this week, but charges of child neglect and abandonment were provisionally withdrawn against them on Monday.

An emotional Scheepers said she could not believe the tragedy that had struck her family.

“I did not have a good night’s rest. I was crying the whole time and just wanted to speak to someone.

“I woke up after 3am again and just lay in bed questioning and reading the articles published online,” said Scheepers.

She said Davideen’s friend, Mervin Volkwyn, who was arrested on Monday for kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice, claimed to bring Orderick home after Davideen was in a fight and had to seek medical help.

“The child was never brought home,” said Scheepers.

The picture supplied to the Pink Ladies Missing Persons Organisation was the last photograph taken of him to show a rash around Orderick’s mouth, said Scheepers.

She said her grandchild crept into her heart very quickly.

“He would sit or stand around waiting for me to finish cleaning the kitchen so that we both could go sleep. He would not go to bed without me,” said Scheepers.

“It is so tragic that it had to come to this. I hope this is an eye-opener for (Davideen) to stop doing drugs.

“She told me she was done with drugs,” said Scheepers.

She said Davideen, 28, has been on drugs for about 12 years.

While at the scene on Tuesday evening, Davideen cried hysterically when Scheepers told her “that is your child”. “It is your child in there.”

The family were yet to identify the body by yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson André Traut said a murder case was being investigated.

“It is too soon to speculate on the identity of the child or the circumstances surrounding the case at this stage,” Traut said.

Anyone with information about the incident may anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

