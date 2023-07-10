GrandWest Fun Park reopens after swing ‘malfunction’

Cape Town - GrandWest has reopened its Fun Park, although without two of its outdoor rides. The Fun Park was closed last week after the swing carousel toppled over while adults were in the air.

Nine riders were injured, with four transported to hospital for treatment. GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo said independent structural engineers have reassessed all of the Fun Park rides and have cleared the event to reopen for the remainder of the school holiday, until Sunday, July 16. Only the indoor rides will be operational.

The chair swing malfunctioned at GrandWest, injuring nine people. “We have met with the Fun Park owners and with the external structural engineers. “They have taken us through their report and have assured us that all of the remaining rides are safe. “Our customers’ safety is always of paramount importance, so we took the decision to allow the event to reopen on our premises, but we have withdrawn permission for the two outdoor rides, one being the swing.”

The Fun Park will now consist of 14 rides: – Train on Tracks (toddlers to 10 years) – Parachute Simulator (3 years to teens)

– Cups and Saucers (4 years and older) – Dragons (3 years to 10 years) – Nerf Wars (5 years and older)

– Wipe Out Sweeper (5 years and older) – Bumper Rides (3 years and older) – Bungee trampoline (3 years and older) Two tickets required

– Rocket Chaser Carousel (toddlers to 6 years) – Horse and Aeroplane Carousel (3 to 8 years) – Rodeo Bull (3 years and older)

– Rocket Parachute Simulator (5 years and older) – Pedal go-karts (3 years and older) – Dizzy Barrels (3 years and older).