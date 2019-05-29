School feeding schemes and social grants have helped a large number of South African households survive tough times. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – School feeding schemes and social grants have helped a large number of South African households survive tough times, the latest General Household Survey (GHS) has shown. Many South Africans still rely on social grants as a safety net and as a means of a primary income. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke yesterday released the GHS which provided a sense of the challenges and achievements faced by South Africans.

It showed that while 31% of people benefited from a grant last year, 44.3% of those households received one or more grants.

Grants were the second most important source of income, making up 45.2% of the income for households, after salaries at 64.8%, and the main source of income for almost one-fifth of households nationally.

Maluleke said the survey showed more than 77.1% of pupils who attended public schools benefited from school feeding schemes last year, compared with 63.1% in 2009.

“The GHS aims to assess the levels of development in the country as well as the extent of service delivery and the quality of services in a number of key service sectors, including health, education, social security, housing, energy, access to and use of water and sanitation, environment, refuse removal, telecommunications, transport, household income, access to food, and agriculture,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke added that households in the poorest provinces had benefited greatly from social grants.

Pupils in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and the Northern Cape were the most likely to benefit from feeding schemes.

“By comparison, only 53.6% of pupils in the Western Cape and 55.3% of pupils in Gauteng benefited from this type of programme.

"Between 2009 and 2018, the largest increases in the percentage of children who used the school nutrition programmes were noted in Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The percentage of children who used food schemes declined slightly in the Northern Cape,” the GHS showed.

It also revealed that household growth was outpacing population growth.

“While the population has increased by 1.3% per annum over the period 2002-2018, the number of households increased by 2.4% per annum over the same period, a growth of 48.9% over the period.

"Since households are the basic units for service delivery, rapid household growth will constrain the delivery of basic services.

“More than a quarter (25.7%) of households consisted of a single person, while 62% of households contained three or fewer members,” the GHS showed.

Cape Times