Grassy Park SPCA staff to go into quarantine with over 300 animals

Cape Town – Twenty-three staff members have pledged to quarantine side by side with more than 300 animals at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in Grassy Park. Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the team will be leaving their families and comfort of their homes to ensure the safety of the animals. “We have many animals at the SPCA that need to be taken care of and we expect an influx of animals being abandoned as pet owners leave for homes in other provinces over the next two days. “We also are concerned for an escalation in cases of neglect as families focus on their own well-being during this time and the animals that may need a safe haven should owners become incapacitated,” she said. “We are appealing to the public to assist us with caravans to enable this team of individuals to sleep with a measure of comfort and privacy while on site,” she added.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief executive Jaco Pieterse said the animals needed their help during the crisis.

“Their kennels need to be cleaned daily, they must be provided with food and water. We have over 300 animals on the property needing special care.

"Animals might be abandoned as people leave the province to go to their families in other provinces while we are on lockdown,” he said.

TEARS Animal Rescue has received a massive response after it put out an urgent call as its kennels would be evacuated in the lead-up to the 21-day lockdown over 100 dogs are in need of a home.

“Since issuing our appeal to Capetonians on social media, TEARS has received thousands of emails offering support and care. Thank you,” TEARS said.

Cape Times