Grateful kidney transplant survivor to represent SA at World Transplant Games in Australia

Cape Town - Tygerberg Hospital has wished its transplant patient, Bradley Arendse, 39, well as he prepares to participate in the 2023 World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. From Malmesbury, Arendse will participate against other organ transplant recipients in the 30–39 age group for the 100-meter sprint race in the track-and-field competition.

Arendse said he was grateful for every day of life. “One day of good memories can lead to a lifetime of joy. I always compare life with a battery. You cannot start the battery without the negative and positive. The same can be said of life – there will be positives and negatives.” Arendse was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease in July 2013.

In October 2013, he started with peritoneal dialysis at Tygerberg Hospital and with haemodialysis in February 2016. His journey was not an easy one as he had to travel all the way from Malmesbury to Tygerberg Hospital with public transport to receive treatment. In 2019, after being on the transplant waiting list for seven years, Arendse received a kidney donation of a deceased donor.

Four months after the transplant, he completed his very first Cape Town Cycle Tour in March 2020. The World Transplant Games Federation is a United Kingdom-based non-profit organisation that aims to promote amateur sport amongst organ transplant recipients, living donors and donor families. The World Transplant Games is the largest sporting event for organ transplant recipients in the world.

From Saturday, April 15 to Friday April 21, Perth will host over 1 500 athletes from over 60 countries. Tygerberg Hospital said kidney transplantation offered the best quality of life and longest survival for patients with end stage kidney disease. “Tygerberg Hospital is proud of its transplant patient Bradley Arendse, 39, from Malmesbury, who was recently chosen to represent South Africa at this year’s World Transplant Games this month.