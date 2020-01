'Grave concern' over alleged sexual assault of boy at Sea Point pool









Police are investigating the alleged attempted sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy at the Sea Point Pavilion Swimming Pool. File picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police have launched an investigation into the alleged attempted sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy on New Year’s Day at the Sea Point Pavilion Swimming Pool. The child’s parents reported the incident, after a man reportedly accosted the boy at the pool in an area designated for smoking. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “A case of attempted sexual assault was reported at the Sea Point police station for investigation. “An incident occurred at the Sea Point swimming pool on January 1 involving an 11-year-old boy. “No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.”

According to the City’s law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, the suspect disappeared before officers could find him.

Dyason said the City would use its resources to assist the police to identify the alleged perpetrator.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “The incident is of grave concern to the City and we are co-operating with the police in their investigation.

"The child and his family have been offered counselling by the police.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10 111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Meanwhile, the City’s Identikidz project, facilitated by the City’s social development and early childhood development department tagged 87386 children at 16 beaches since its launch in mid-December.

The City said 192 children were reported missing.

“I am immensely grateful to our lifeguards, the other sea rescue and enforcement agencies, and of course our Identikidz team for their herculean effort to keep the public safe on one of our biggest beach days of the year.

“While staff had their hands full with a host of incidents in the water and on the beaches, there were no drownings reported on New Year’s Day - the first time since the 2016/2017 festive season,” said Badroodien.

“That said, there are still far too many incidents where people get into trouble because they do not abide by the instructions of lifeguards, leave their children unsupervised or consume alcohol before entering the water.”

According to the City, 13 drownings occurred between October 23 and December 20, 11 of which took place outside designated bathing areas, with none occurring after hours.

Cape Times