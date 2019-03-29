File photo: Reuters

Cape Town – Solar photovoltaic (PV) installers can now register for training and assessment to become certified as PV GreenCard installers, and receive fee reduction incentives of up to 100%. Supported by the City, technicians and electricians who qualify will receive incentives of 75% for men and 100% for women.

The training takes five days, followed by a two-day competency assessment for the PV GreenCard.

A voluntary certification and industry-led quality label, the PV GreenCard provides assurance to an installer and their customers that ­systems are installed safely and to a very high standard.

The next available start dates for training and assessment, called "SuperSolarSchools", hosted by Maxx-Solar and the SA Renewable Energy Technology Centre (Saretec) in Cape Town, are on May 27, August 12 and October 21.

Installers are encouraged to register soon, as classes fill up quickly.

In terms of eligibility, every Department of Labour (DoL)-registered electrician qualifies for the incentive.

Electricians without DoL registration should ideally have some of the following qualifications or experience as a: Registered DoL Electrician (Trade test and Wiremans), Qualified Electrician (Trade test only), Electrical Training (Electrician NQF 4), Registered Electrical/Solar PV Contractor, PV/Electrical installation experience (Portfolio of Evidence - Reference) and registered business.

Since the programme began in April 2017, over 100 installers and electricians have been trained at Saretec.

To register, visit: https://www.maxx-academy.org/upcoming/region-ZA/cat-13-supersolarschool-basic-and-advanced/location-Cape%20Town/

Use the promotional codes GreenCape75 (male electricians) or GreenCape100 (female electricians) to get the incentive.

