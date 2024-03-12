Great vibes as International Jazz Fest set to wow Mother City again

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) is back with a bang and set to ignite stages and connect music lovers in May.
This year’s festival re-emerges on May 3 and 4 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) to deliver a musical experience that has been sorely missed.
Four reimagined stages will welcome artists and festivalgoers for Africa’s premier jazz celebration. Formerly known as Kippies, Moses Molelekwa, and Rosies, these stages now bear the names of Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald respectively, add a new outside stage Topaz, and the scene is set for a sparkling showcase of both seasoned maestros and rising stars from across the globe.
Lindsay Rhoda, head of Talent at CTIJF said: “We have worked hard over the past few months to compile a programme that pays homage to the heritage of our jazz roots, but also speaks to the exciting future of music that is embracing all jazz-related genres as anthems for a new tomorrow.”
Artists set to take the stage on the 2024 “reset-connect” line-up include Matt Bianco (UK), Kokoroko (UK), The Yussef Dayes Experience (UK), Nduduzo Makhathini Trio featuring Omagugu (SA), Mandisi Dyantyis (SA), Radio Sechaba (SA), Billy Monama (SA), Zoë Modiga (SA), Carlo Mombelli & The Prisoners of Strange (SA) Benjamin Jephta presents “Born coloured, not born-free” (SA) and Kujenga (SA). The all-new Flavour Junction, located on the ground floor, outside alongside the Topaz stage will host food trucks, a selection of bars, and treats. A selection of upscale options await just beyond the main stage. This year too, there will be the Howler cashless system.
This is a big one for us. We’re so happy to share that we’ll be playing at the next Cape Town International Jazz Festival!— Kujenga (@KujengaLiveSA) March 11, 2024
Dream come true 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jXvypRM7bi
Festival organisers, espAfrika, have also unveiled a revamped VIP hospitality offering with Jazz Ensemble, a luxurious lounge boasting a sumptuous buffet and complimentary beverages.
Jazz Café offers an alternative experience for festivalgoers wanting a little more than a general admission ticket, which grants access to complimentary catering and a dedicated cash bar, also using the Howler system.
Back by popular demand are the artist masterclasses which will also be held at the CTICC on May 3 and 4, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to glean insights from some of the industry’s finest music minds.
For more information, visit: www.capetownjazzfest.com/
