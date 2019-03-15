Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – This year’s Anti-Racism Week continued placing a greater focus on schools and would host a series of dialogues in various parts of the country. Anti-Racism Week is held annually from March 14 until 21, culminating on Human Rights Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The campaign was initiated by Anti-Racism Network SA (Arnsa), which was established by the Ahmed Kathrada and Nelson Mandela foundations in 2015.

The Arnsa co-ordinator, Busisiwe Nkosi, said: “Several assemblies against racism have already been held with further Arnsa school visits to take place during the week, together with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

“Our key message to schools is to challenge racism in all its forms - whether it exists in old policies that do not factor in diverse student demographics, or in day-to-day personal racism within classrooms or on the playground.

“We want pupils to educate, mobilise and act against racism,” she said.

Nkosi said anti-racism within the sports sector would also be a key feature of the week, with Cricket SA dedicating matches, including several One Day Internationals, to promote this year’s theme, #UniteAgainstRacism.

The official launch of the Zimele Racism Reporting App will take place this year.

The app, piloted last year, has since been improved and now has the support of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which has agreed to provide the necessary assistance to victims of racism.

During the launch last month, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation director, Neeshan Balton, said this year’s Anti-Racism Week happens at the same time that similar campaigns were being held globally.

“On March 16 (tomorrow), there will be demonstrations against racism in various countries.

“This is in response to the growth of right-wing racist and fascist movements globally, which are driven by an anti-immigrant, anti-black, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic agenda,” said Balton.

For more information about Anti-Racism Week visit www.arnsa.org.za

