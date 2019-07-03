Photo: Supplied / UWC

Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape (UWC), thrice crowned Africa’s Greenest Campus, is hosting the 8th Green Campuses Conference exploring the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution on higher education. Along with the Association of College and University Housing Officers International, Southern Africa Chapter (ACUHO-I-SAC), the conference, which started on Sunday and will conclude tomorrow, also aims to provide students with the skills to address climate change.

In a world facing climate change, energy challenges and other environmental issues - and one undergoing rapid technological transformation - it’s become increasingly important for universities to serve as role models for greening and sustainability.

UWC deputy vice-chancellor for student development and support Professor Pam Dube said the conference was a chance for all to grapple with some of the biggest environmental challenges of our time.

“More importantly, it’s a chance for students to engage on these matters, and be the examples the world needs them to be,” Dube said.

Recognising the need for the development of vocational skills, environmental awareness, climate change justice and an increased understanding of the demands related to the development of green campuses, ACUHO-I-SAC encouraged higher education institutions to embark upon programmes that develop increased green skills and awareness capacity.

Green Campuses Conference chairperson and ACUHO-I-SAC board member Njabulo Maphumulo said South African youth must not wait for the government for solutions to the challenges faced in the 21st century, but must use available resources and turn these challenges into opportunities.

“If the aim of the upcoming industrial revolution is to improve the lives of citizens and society in general, higher education institutions will become central in the creation of a skills base that can meet society’s needs. Youth must be seen as catalysts for social change, and a force for good in the world,” Maphumulo said.

UWC chemical science Master’s student and UWC Green Campus Initiative chairperson Siya Booysen believes this is the time to make sure that our technological progress is in line with our environmental needs.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is hard to pin down, but for me, it refers to the new ways in which we introduce and use new technology in our society.

‘‘Robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology - these have the potential to change our world, and we’re looking forward to unpacking these topics and making sure that change is positive,” Booysen said.

UWC’s own Green Campus Initiative chapter consists of over 2 000 student volunteers who actively participate in various campus clean-ups, create residence vegetable and indigenous gardens at residences, participate in formal green talks and debates, and do their best to inspire change.

Cape Times