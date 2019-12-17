File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The street lights of 23 streets in Mbekweni, Paarl and Wellington are being retrofitted with LED (light-emitting diode) lights as part of the Drakenstein municipality’s efforts to provide communities with better and environmentally friendly lighting over the festive season. The project is expected to be completed by December 23 and involves nearly 1 400 LED street light fittings, with an annual carbon emission reduction of just under half a ton and a total annual energy cost saving of about R550 000 for the municipality.

“The world is facing a climate crisis, and it is up to every person and institution to make whatever contribution we can to ameliorate the impact of climate change,” said mayor Conrad Poole.

“By replacing HPS (high-pressure sodium) lamps with LED lamps, Drakenstein Municipality is taking one more step towards mitigating the climate crisis - through reducing its carbon emissions, its energy demand on the national grid, and its overall impact on the environment.

“And, with Eskom facing power generation challenges that compel South Africans to cope with recurrent load shedding, we believe demand side management is one of the few measures that can make a real difference to the load placed on the national grid,” Poole said.