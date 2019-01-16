Greyton farmer Guy Emslie said on Tuesday: "My weapon was never drawn as gun ownership protocol states I cannot leave it unattended. I had it holstered at my side while police were on hand throughout.” Screengrab: Video supplied / ANC

Cape Town – Greyton remains on a knife edge after farmer and businessman Guy Emslie was allegedly allowed by police to brandish a firearm during a protest. The incident, captured on video, has outraged the ANC and gone viral on social media.

The protest was led by residents of the Madiba Park informal settlement and was about mobile toilets that were removed from on Sunday. Residents blocked the streets with rocks and branches while police monitored the crowd.

ANC Theewaterskloof MPL Maurencia Gillion said: “We are horrified and angry that police allowed an armed local farmer to walk into a demonstration in Greyton while brandishing his firearm. We are deeply shocked that police led him away, instead of arresting him."

But Emslie has denied he brandished his weapon at protesters while being led away by police.

“I am part of the Ward 2 committee representing the agricultural sector and had bought and rented the mobile toilets for R18 000 last year before the Theewaterskloof municipality took over.

"I believed I had goodwill and approached the crowd, but some of the group were drunk and picked up stones and emotions were heated.

"My weapon was never drawn as gun ownership protocol states I cannot leave it unattended. I had it holstered at my side while police were on hand throughout.”

Emslie said he was disappointed that the unfortunate incident had been blown out of control and politicised, as he was only attempting help avoid another violent protest like in 2017 that resulted in the town’s market being burned down.

He said that the agricultural sector had brought the toilets and laid pipes to assist the community, but had been informed the municipality had stopped payment for the toilets.

Emslie said he feared for the safety of his family and his business as the video had spread on social media, painting him in an “unfair light”.

Gun Owners South Africa spokesperson Tim Flack said gun owners are not allowed to leave weapons unattended, according to the Firearms Control Act, but must be concealed or covered on their person.

Madiba Park Committee member Colleen Phillips said: “He drove into the crowd and came out angry, threatening us while he had his weapon at his side.

"The guy was acting as if he was above the law, telling his workers they should not come to work today (yesterday) and the police just watched.”

Meanwhile, police in Greyton are to investigate charges of intimidation, victimisation and allegedly knocking down a pregnant woman with his motor vehicle against Emslie, the ANC Western Cape said in a statement.

“Charges of intimidation, victimisation and for knocking down a pregnant woman were made against the farmer, who I understand is Guy Emslie. I also understand that the pregnant woman was admitted to hospital on Monday,” said Gillion, who added that the situation was explosive.

“We do not want a repetition of what had happened in Hermanus to occur here. The ANC does not want a total shutdown of Greyton, as has been threatened by Madiba Park residents.

“We appeal to the mayor of Theewaterskloof, Christelle Vosloo, to meet the people of Madiba Park. They want to talk to her. I’ve tried to speak to her but she has not answered my calls.”

Gillion said Madiba Park residents were still without a basic service such as water.

“This site does not belong to the municipality yet they settled people here. Residents of this informal settlement have told me they do not want to live here. They want to move.”

According to Derrick Appel, regional secretary of the ANC in the Overberg, Theewaterskloof municipality has more than enough land to resettle the Madiba Park community in Greyton.

“We appeal to the mayor not to run away from a crisis but to face it,” Appel said.

The Independent Electoral Commission was due to visit the settlement last night to register voters.

“One cannot help but wonder if the action taken was not a deliberate attempt to anger these residents into not registering for the general election,” Gillion said.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said an inquiry had been opened for investigation by Genadendal police and once the investigation was finalised action could be taken.

The Theewaterskloof municipality did not respond to queries by deadline.