Cape Town – A grieving Hanover Park mom opened her heart to more than 300 residents on Tuesday as she celebrated her birthday, despite losing her beloved son on the very same day two years ago. Popular crime-fighter Kashiefa Mohammed celebrated her 55th birthday by cooking butter bean curry and chicken curry and handing it out to needy residents in Lansport Road.

Her son Raffiq, 17, was killed on 19 March, 2017 by members of the Laughing Boys gang.

He was sitting outside near his parents’ council flat in Tiberius Court with a friend when local gangsters confronted him.

The men were apparently upset that Raffiq had brought a school friend from a rival gang’s area onto “their turf”.

They argued with them before stabbing the teen several times.

Both boys were Grade 10 learners at Crystal High School at the time.

Kashiefa says now each year her special day is used to honour her deceased son.

“Last year I decided to honour Raffiq by hosting a lunch for the community,” she says.

“I provide the food out of my own pockets and put out the pots in Lansport Road, which is a red zone and the community can come out and share a meal together.

“This year I made butter bean curry and chicken curry and catered for 300 people.”

She made two 200-litre pots of curry and a 100-litre pot of rice.

Kashiefa says this year two Somali shop owners donated R500 each.

“We don’t have any games and so on, but the party is open to everyone.”

She says she will continue the annual party each year.

“This is going to be an annual event in Hanover Park. We ran out of bowls, but the people brought their own.

“It was an emotional day that I can never forget. It’s the day I ask God why did you call him home on my special day? But this is part of the healing.”

