Cape Town – Philippi East families who lost their loved ones in shootings have called for police transparency on arrests relating to 13 murders in less than 48 hours. This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced last week that 1 004 people had been arrested since the army was deployed to 10 policing precincts identified as hot spots, including in Philippi East.

Of the 1 004 arrests, Cele said 806 suspects were already wanted for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, hijacking and theft.

The 13 people were killed last month in one of the bloodiest weekends yet in the area.

Provincial detective chief Major-General Jeremy Vearey said two suspects were arrested in connection with the murders of the 13 people, and police were continuing to follow leads.

Lindiwe Zwilibi lost her two children, Aphiwe, 25, Sikelela, 17, and her nephew, Sonwabo, 18, in the deadly attacks.

“We can only be at peace when we know the perpetrators are behind bars. The last time police came to us was before we left for Eastern Cape to bury the children.

"An investigative policeman who said he was from Paarl said nothing about arrests, so we were shocked to learn via media there were people arrested.

"If the police cannot be transparent about the case to the media, then they should be transparent to us, the families. We want to go to court and see the perpetrators because we need answers,” Zwilibi said.

The Williams family, whose children Queen and Norooi were killed when gunmen opened fire on six women in the Marcus Garvey community, echoed the same sentiments.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has offered Cele the use of the provincial Police Department’s Court Briefing Unit to track arrests made during the deployment of the army.

