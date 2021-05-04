Grieving Stellenbosch students remember ‘hit-and-run’ victim, Nomzamo Buthelezi

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University students gathered at the Academia Hall on Monday evening to pay tribute to their friend and leader, Nomzamo Buthelezi during a memorial service.

Later in the night, a vigil in honour of Buthelezi was held at Rooiplein, where people shared experiences they had had with her.

Buthelezi was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident on Sunday.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a culpable homicide case was opened for investigation and the circumstances leading to the incident where the 22-year-old died due to her injuries were being probed.

“Our detectives are following up on all leads, no arrest as yet,” he said.

Buthelezi, also fondly known as Nomtry, was a final year BSc (Human Life Sciences) student from Boksburg, Gauteng, who lived in a senior residence on campus.

She served as an ex-officio member of the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The news which came at the start of recess has since left a sombre mood on campus.

Student Affairs senior director Dr Choice Makhetha said together with the SRC they were devastated and called for police to leave no stone unturned.

“She was a much-loved member of the SRC. The circumstances surrounding her death forms part of the investigation of the SAPS and the University does not wish to comment on this for now, but we do urge the police, as a matter of urgency, to make sure that the guilty parties are brought to book.

“There is appreciation for the support received from the emergency services, including the assistance of the University’s Campus Security,” said Makhetha.

The university urged its students not to speculate about the incident.

Meanwhile messages of condolences have since been pouring in, with the SRC posting that they lost a member that had “left a footprint in each of their lives”.

SRC chairperson Xola Njengele, who worked alongside Buthelezi, said her death was a huge loss.

“We deeply grieve the loss of our dearly loved team member, Buthelezi.

In her role as the SRC policy officer and chairperson of the societies council, she made invaluable contributions to our team and the university at large.

“Beyond that she was a genuine friend and confidant to those who knew her, who deeply impacted those around her. Her passing leaves an unfillable void in our hearts and those of her friends, family and colleagues. It has been a privilege to work with such a vibrant and dynamic person. We will miss you, Nomzamo.”

Deputy vice-chancellor of the institution Prof Deresh Ramjugernath extended condolences to Buthelezi’s family.

The university also offered counselling to students who were affected.

Anyone with more information on this incident is requested to anonymously contact the Stellenbosch SAPS on 021 809 5015/12 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

Cape Times