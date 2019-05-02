Reghard Groenewald Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Reghard Groenewald, the man who confessed to murdering accountancy tutor Hilary van Rooyen, was convicted of murder in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. He had attacked and killed Van Rooyen at her Durbanville home in 2017. Van Rooyen was found by one of her two sons in a pool of blood.

In his ruling, Judge Derek Wille said Groenewald, who had claimed he murdered his friend’s 52-year-old mother because she had allegedly come on to him, should have had the foresight that beating her with a glass vase could result in her death, News24 reported.

Judge Wille also convicted Groenewald of theft of Van Rooyen’s R10 000 cellphone.

The indictment read that Groenewald murdered Van Rooyen by “hitting her with the hands and or beating her with a vase” and thereafter made off with an iPhone among her items.

During the trial, it was Groenewald’s version that he was “under the influence of drugs” the day he confessed to killing his friend’s mother.

He was friends with Van Rooyen’s son Luke van Rooyen, with whom he attended Stellenberg High School. Luke was out of the country at the time of his mother’s murder. Groenewald said he had pushed Van Rooyen away from him when she made sexual advances at him.

During the trial, Groenewald took the stand and told the court it was his second visit to Van Rooyen’s home at her request.

Groenewald said he had visited Van Rooyen and they drank coffee and smoked cigarettes on the day of her murder.

“When I arrived there on (May 9) – I’m not sure what time it was but it was about 10.45 – we again drank coffee and smoked a few cigarettes.

“When I greeted her, I felt there was a bit of feeling. Then we bumped each other away when we realised what we were doing.

“It was then that there was a quarrel and a fight in which she landed on the ground. She kept saying she was going to tell my girlfriend and everyone that I tried to come on to her,” Groenewald testified.

According to him, he grabbed the “nearest thing” which was a vase.

“Then I hit her over the head with it. I took her cellphone and house keys and walked to my car. I threw out the key next to the tennis club. After that, I drove home,” said Groenewald.

A post-mortem found that Van Rooyen’s injuries and cause of death were “consistent with blunt force head injury and the consequence thereof”.

The State said it wanted the minimum sentence applicable of 15 years.

