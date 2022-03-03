Groote Schuur Hospital tightens security amid protests

CAPE TOWN - Groote Schuur Hospital has beefed-up security measures, saying the facility is being used as a “physical battleground” to raise grievances on labour matters. Around 100 porters have been protesting since Monday to get their jobs back after being axed – allegedly without explanation.

Entrances to the hospital were blocked and bins set alight. Fourteen protesters were arrested and police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. EFF Cape Metro spokesperson Andiswa Madikazi said more than 120 outsourced employees have been allegedly unfairly dismissed. Madikazi said their labour desk was approached by the porters, who informed them that Zara, a company that has been contracted by the hospital, was planning to fire them.

“According to these workers, they were once previously employed by the hospital through Zara, the very same contractor that is now dismissing them after more than 18 years of service. “In April 2016, a new contractor took over and kept all the staff members that were working at Groote Schuur. However, the problem started when ZARA was rewarded back the contract, they took a decision to dismiss staff members with no apparent reasons,” she said. According to Madikazi, attempts to engage with Groote Schuur Hospital, for its management to intervene by in-sourcing workers to protect their livelihoods, have fallen on deaf ears.

“Instead of attending to the matters brought to their attention, the management of the hospital took a decision to exclude themselves from the hospital labour-related issues and directed the labour desk to the contractor; (it) has been refusing to engage the labour desk. The hospital turned its back on workers who sacrificed themselves during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Madikazi. Attempts to reach Zara were unsuccessful on Wednesday. Groote Schuur Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said they have security from the Department of Community Safety on site to assist at all the entry points to the hospital and police will also be available to assist when needed.

Jacobs said the safety measures will be present for as long as there is a threat of protests. “They are all employed by an external company who had a contract with the hospital to offer a portering service. A supply chain tender process was followed, and a new company was awarded the tender to start on March 1. “The hospital cannot be held responsible as to whom companies employ when they have a tender awarded to them. We are empathetic to those who have lost their jobs at their company, but this is beyond the control of the hospital as the protesters are not our employees,” said Jacobs.

Dr Itumeleng Ntatamala, Groote Schuur Hospital Facility Board member, said it was very concerning and unfortunate that staff rendering care to the most vulnerable were subjected to violence and disregard for the sanctity of the hospital. “Equally concerning is the indictment on the safety of severely ill patients who have been further traumatised by the actions of protesters.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said 14 protesters were arrested on charges of public violence.