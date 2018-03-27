A group of 11 hikers had a narrow escape after being held at gunpoint and robbed of their belongings near Duiker Island, just off the coast of Hout Bay.

They were robbed by three armed assailants. Sunday's incident once again brought the safety of hikers under the spotlight.

The hikers were assisted off the mountain by rescuers from the Wilderness Search & Rescue (WSAR).

The attack happened minutes before Rondebosch cyclist David Clayton was attacked by a knife-wielding robber on his climb above Tokai via Vlakkenberg.

Were it not for his cellphone and tool pouch, he said, he could have suffered a worse fate as the knife didn't penetrate his lower back area.

Yesterday, Clayton said: “The incident occurred around 9am (on Sunday). It was a general training and I usually ride with my partner but he cancelled at the last minute.

"TokaiMTB, which patrols and monitors the area as it has a history of these incidents, passed me 10 minutes before the incident. This shows the man was brave because the vehicle could have appeared again.

“As he failed to stab me at the back, he attacked from the front and cut me several times on my right elbow.

"Luckily I did not fall when I was getting off the bike because his intentions were clear He wanted to overpower me, hurt me and then take what he wanted.

“He chased me to the high part of the road, which was not far from where I left my bike. When he was tired, he went back and punched my wheels with the knife. He asked for my phone and wallet and I threw the phone to him.

"I told him I did not carry the wallet with me, then he let me go,” said Clayton.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said both cases were under investigation and no one had been arrested. .

Acting Table Mountain National Park manager Wana Bacela said they were continually assessing safety and security operational plans and adjusting it where needed.

Peers Cave, Noordhoek Beach, Karbonkelberg, Vlakkenberg and Silvermine were some of the areas that are of a concern in terms of attacks, said Bacela.

“The park automatically increases the number of patrols in an area affected by crime, thereby increasing visibility.

"TMNP also works closely with SAPS for them to include the identified areas as part of their patrols as well. TMNP has signs in the area stating that hikers and cyclists must be vigilant.”