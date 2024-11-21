Rats are ultimately a symptom of a much larger issue that includes poor waste management and in response, township residents have turned to easily available dangerous chemicals and pesticides to deal with the problem. This was the sentiment of a waste management expert following the recent spike in reports regarding illegal dumping, food poisoning and pesticide-related deaths.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently confirmed 22 children died across the country in pesticide-related deaths with 890 reported incidents among the wider population since the beginning of September. Waste management expert and vice-president of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA), Reon Pienaar, said rats are a symptom of poor waste management. “South Africa is on the brink of a national municipal waste crisis. Rats are just a symptom of a much larger issue that includes poor waste management.

In response, township residents have turned to easily available dangerous chemicals and pesticides to deal with the problem, but as we’ve seen, there’s real danger in poisoning rats without the understanding of what the implications could be. “Domestic animals may eat the poisoned rats and die, or community members could unintentionally contaminate nearby food, which other people might unknowingly eat – with obvious terrible consequences,” said Pienaar. In Naledi, Soweto, six children died from snacks contaminated with Terbufos, an organophosphate that is used as a pesticide.

The tragedy points to desperate but dangerous attempts by communities and businesses to combat growing rat infestations caused in part by inadequate waste management systems, Pienaar said. “However, there is a concern that too much emphasis is being placed on the poison, rather than the circumstances that are allowing rats to thrive and reproduce. As the president correctly noted, poor waste management at municipal levels is partly responsible for the situation. Research shows that poor waste disposal and frequent sewer problems contribute to rat problems. “Municipalities and residents must work together to make our streets cleaner and waste-free. We need to stop illegal dumping and reduce littering. If waste removal services are delayed, residents cannot and should not dump their bags at the nearest open space. This is very often a practice born out of necessity or from actions passed down from parents and guardians,” said Pienaar.

Meanwhile, the government has warned members of the public against disrupting the process of spaza shop registration by blocking certain shop owners from accessing registration sites. While the process of registration of spaza shops and other small business enterprises has commenced in the country, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) raised concerns over isolated incidents of disruptions, especially in areas around Soweto. This also included conducting unlawful inspections by members of the public and other unauthorised bodies.

Lawful joint inspections are ongoing across the country led by multidisciplinary teams comprising experts and officials from various government departments, state bodies, and law enforcement agencies, it said. “We would like to emphasise that the law allows every shop owner who is a legitimate trader and who meets the legal requirements to own a business in the republic to register a business and trade,” it said in a statement. *Additional reporting Kamogelo Moichela