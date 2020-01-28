Growing up on gang-infested Cape Flats motivated SA's top detective









Mitchells Plain detective Randall Davids is handed his SAPS Detective Employee of the Year award. Picture: Supplied Cape Town – A Mitchells Plain detective has scooped the Detective Employee of the Year award at the annual SAPS National Service Excellence Awards. Detective Sergeant Randall Davids, 38, received the award during a ceremony attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole at the Boardwalk Conference Centre in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. “First and foremost it came as a shock, as I was up against very tough competition. I feel very privileged and blessed to have been nominated and awarded as the winner of my category,” Davids said. He had previously won the SAPS Provincial Excellence Award in Century City on November 23 last year. This time he was praised for being meticulous and expeditious in his investigations.

He made the link between two separate cases – the rape and murder of 6-year-old Stacey Adams and the murder of Thulisa Lavisa – and amassed enough evidence to secure the conviction of a rapist-murderer - who was handed down four life sentences - at the high court within 11 months.

“None of these accolades or acknowledgement would have been possible without the enormous support of my team members and commanders under who I work.

"Most importantly, all glory for my success I attribute to God,” Davids said.

Asked about his work and events that stand out in his memory, Davids said: “Yes, it’s a job, but you need to have the passion and drive to do it successfully.

“It’s comforting when you see the feeling of closure that one’s successfully completed investigative work brings to affected families.

"For me that's one of the rewards of the job.”

Davids said although it’s a joyous occasion for him when he solves a case, he still needs to acknowledge that the lives of innocent people might have been lost.

“Obviously, the biggest factor in joining the police was growing up in a gang-infested area and wanting to make a difference,” he said.

Cape Times