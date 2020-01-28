Detective Sergeant Randall Davids, 38, received the award during a ceremony attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole at the Boardwalk Conference Centre in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
“First and foremost it came as a shock, as I was up against very tough competition. I feel very privileged and blessed to have been nominated and awarded as the winner of my category,” Davids said.
He had previously won the SAPS Provincial Excellence Award in Century City on November 23 last year.
This time he was praised for being meticulous and expeditious in his investigations.