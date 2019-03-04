Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – More than 25 000 petrolheads descended on GrandWest at the weekend to witness the annual Cape Town Motor Show (CTMS). Car enthusiasts from all walks of life had their interests piqued at the annual motor show on Saturday and yesterday, with nearly every genre covered at the much-anticipated event.

Cars, bikes, Driftkhana racing, drift rides, music, 4x4 tracks, the Dusty Rebels and the Bombshells, a sound-off world record attempt, a “Stance Wars” show and shine competition and a vintage car collection were the star attractions at this year’s event.

Show marketing director Garth Rhoda believes that the exhibition succeeded in delivering more than just a space with cars and bikes on display.

“CTMS is a consumer show featuring everything motoring related, covering cars, bikes, trucks, drifting, 4x4 tracks, test driving, after-market products, sound-offs, and classic cars.

“We cater for the car collector, the petrolhead, the bike nut, the speed demon and your general follower of all things with wheels. It’s a full motoring experience for the entire family,” Rhoda said.

Cape Town and the motor industry has embraced the show with open arms, with several major manufacturers and global brands committing support.

Car audio brand Soundmatch co-hosted Stance Wars, a world-class show and shine event, as well as a world record sound-off attempt.

Mervyn Naidoo, the divisional director of Sun International, said he was delighted with the growth and success of the CTMS at GrandWest.

“The show has grown exponentially over the last three years. Thanks to its success and popularity among Capetonians, this show has become one of the anchor events on GrandWest’s entertainment calendar.

“It is wonderful to have this show in Cape Town, proving again that our city is one of the top destinations in the world to host festivals and events.”

Cape Times