Cape Town – An inaugural female camp that empowers girls through sports, health, leadership and social justice workshops will see gender parity come to the Cape West Coast. GRRRL Camp, a holiday programme designed to offer teenage girls from different social and economic backgrounds, creates a safe space to develop confidence, compassion and coping skills for the challenges they might face in the future.

Tamarin Morrell, a business coach and the founder of Strategy Builder, focuses on maximising self-awareness, empathy and engagement.

“The four Rs in GRRRRL Camp stand for resilience; respect; be a rock star; and redistribute what you learn,” she said.

‘‘In the context of the camp, this means being self-aware; having respect for yourself and others, understanding what it means to be part of a bigger context and learning how to approach that with care, and lastly being mindful of the obligation we each have to share what we have with others.

‘‘These are principles that we believe will be increasingly important for success.”

Morrell said the 2018 Grant Thornton International Business Report found that less than a third of senior roles in South Africa were occupied by women.

“So what’s being done to prepare specifically girl children to push themselves up and through the glass ceilings of corporate and public sector South Africa?”

The girls will be taught how to set goals, think big and have conversations designed to equip them with the necessary language and awareness.

There will also be a problem-solving workshop that uses coding and engineering to teach them how to think outside of the box.

The camp will take place from March 25 to 27 at !Kwha Ttu on the Cape West Coast. Parents have been urged to reserve their daughter’s place via www.grrrrlcamp.co.za

