File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The mother of two young girls who are witnesses in the trial against accused child rapist Riedewaan George, 54, has expressed frustration at yet another delay in the case. The latest postponement last week came after Cape Town Regional Court magistrate Byron Pedro complained about the air-conditioning not working.

George faces nine counts of rape and sexual assault involving four girls - two sisters aged 8 and 9 and another two girls who are cousins, aged 10 and 11, at the time of the alleged assault.

The case has been postponed on several occasions since it began in 2013.

The mother of the two sisters now aged 15 and 16 described the case as a gruelling experience for her daughters and the rest of her family.

“This will be the seventh year that this case is continuing and my children and the other two girls have to relive what they experienced again and again.

“For the case to be postponed again because of air-conditioning is frustrating and infuriating because as a parent, it’s difficult, but you have to be strong for your children.”

The mother said her daughters were receiving counselling, but she has pleaded for the matter to be dealt with as it is scheduled to continue in May.

George was arrested in September 2012 and is out on R5000 bail, and is not allowed to return to where he stayed.

George’s legal representative, William Booth, said the magistrate had decided conditions in court were not suitable for children to testify.

“Children under the age of 18 testify next door in a closed circuit court via TV and the magistrate decided that the witness could not be expected to testify, as it was 30ºC on Friday.

“The witness had on previous occasion also struggled to testify and the case had to be postponed and to then be cross-examined in such conditions would be intolerable,” he said.

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development provincial head advocate Hishaam Mohamed said: “We have asked the Public Works to urgently give us progress on their current installation of the entire air-cons of Cape Town, since last year. They have promised to respond to us by tomorrow (today).”

Department senior manager Nomalanga Kani said the air-conditioning system was old, needed an upgrade and the contractor was on site waiting for parts which should arrive today.

Cape Times