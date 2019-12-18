Cape Town – Several guest houses and cottages are under threat after a vegetation fire in the Cape's Overberg region moved over the mountain and into the Cape Winelands area.
Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-anne Otto said on Wednesday the blaze has moved from the Greyton and Genadendal vicinity and begun burning down the other side of the mountain, where there are several guest houses and cottages on the slope of the mountain owned by farmers, the SABC reported.
About five structures have thus far been destroyed, Otto says.
"The kloof that it's burning in is called Die Galg. We have six fire vehicles, manned by 10 firefighting staff. We moved in two fresh ground teams made up of 36 people this morning.
"Our biggest concern is that the weather, although it's cool, is going to warm up later. The wind is still being pushed by that cold front that's hopefully coming and we're still worried about the structures.