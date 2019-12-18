Guest houses in danger as Overberg blaze moves into Cape Winelands









Picture: Greater Overberg FPA Cape Town – Several guest houses and cottages are under threat after a vegetation fire in the Cape's Overberg region moved over the mountain and into the Cape Winelands area. Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-anne Otto said on Wednesday the blaze has moved from the Greyton and Genadendal vicinity and begun burning down the other side of the mountain, where there are several guest houses and cottages on the slope of the mountain owned by farmers, the SABC reported. About five structures have thus far been destroyed, Otto says. "The kloof that it's burning in is called Die Galg. We have six fire vehicles, manned by 10 firefighting staff. We moved in two fresh ground teams made up of 36 people this morning. "Our biggest concern is that the weather, although it's cool, is going to warm up later. The wind is still being pushed by that cold front that's hopefully coming and we're still worried about the structures.

"We're protecting structures there. A few farmers who have guest houses."

News24 reported that the fire that has been raging for the past week was started by two children in an act of "malicious ignition", according to authorities.

"We've appointed Enviro Wildfire to investigate this. Hopefully, it will result in criminal proceedings," Overberg fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said on Wednesday.

"These kids set this fire for no reason. We use the phrase 'malicious ignition' because it's not arson, which is a technical thing on its own.

"Two children went into the nature reserve, set the fire and left. We're going to bring them to book," Geldenhuys said.

Meanwhile, firefighting teams on the Garden Route have deployed a back-burn tactic to ensure a fire that has been raging in Gouritzmond since last week doesn't spread further. Strong winds predicted later today are a concern.

Several structures have been lost in the blaze. The fire is not yet fully under control as some inaccessible areas are still burning.

Two veld fires blazed through the area yesterday. A small house, a caravan and three sheds were burnt down, but the affected family was able to remain in the main house on their property.

Cape Times