Gugs goes the extra mile for weary runners









Cape Town – Three weeks of training paid off for Gugulethu local Zintle Xeniwe, who claimed first place at the RCS Gugs Race women’s 10km run yesterday. Thousands of Capetonians participated in the 20th RCS Gugs Race celebrating Reconciliation Day. The Day of Reconciliation came into effect in 1995 after the end of apartheid, with the intention of fostering reconciliation, peace and unity. This year’s run honoured American anti-apartheid activist Amy Biehl, who was killed in Gugulethu in 1999. The 10km race and 4.2km fun run/walk event started and ended at the NY49 Stadium in Gugulethu, and revellers enjoyed music, prizes, food stalls and activities for the young ones. “The race was good, I did not feel any pressure at all because I was well prepared and I’ve been training for the past three weeks.

“I am looking forward to other races,” Xeniwe said.

“I keep my fitness by eating healthy food and exercising. Running is the only thing I was born to do: it’s in my veins, I cannot escape it.

“I encourage other ladies and young children to participate in such events because it gives you peace of mind and you have time to socialise with other people from different backgrounds and exchange information for the betterment of our country,” she added.

First time participant in the race Siphiwo Tivho from Masiphumelele finished first for the men.

Tivho said the run was not about winning money but about doing what he loved most.

“I had an ankle injury at the beginning of this year but I never gave up on running. My coach encouraged me a lot to exercise and now I am back in full force to take position one in every race,” Tivho said.

Long-time participant, the 84-year-old David Wingrin, said he had been running for more than three decades.

“We never miss this race, it’s very well organised. Children and people are cheering me on and that brings joy to my heart and soul.

“The older I get, the harder it becomes for me to run because I struggle to finish the time limit for the race. We now always look for a race where we will have enough time,” Wingrin said.

Gugs Race organiser Khonza Mxinwa said the day was about bringing people from different walks of life together in peaceful activities.

“I am glad that the event is being hosted in Gugulethu where other people from other regions and places can learn more about our township’s history so that we can be able to come together and have a non-sexist and non-racial society.

“Those who fought for the Struggle would be happy to see such a beautiful thing happening in our democratic country,” Mxinwa said.

Cape Times