Thousands of Capetonians participated in the 20th RCS Gugs Race celebrating Reconciliation Day. The Day of Reconciliation came into effect in 1995 after the end of apartheid, with the intention of fostering reconciliation, peace and unity.
This year’s run honoured American anti-apartheid activist Amy Biehl, who was killed in Gugulethu in 1999.
The 10km race and 4.2km fun run/walk event started and ended at the NY49 Stadium in Gugulethu, and revellers enjoyed music, prizes, food stalls and activities for the young ones.
“The race was good, I did not feel any pressure at all because I was well prepared and I’ve been training for the past three weeks.