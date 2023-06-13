Gugulethu clinic robbers still at large – SAPS

Cape Town - The suspects who robbed Gugulethu Community Health Centre security guards at gunpoint on Tuesday were still at large, police said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, said officers responded to a complaint of a business robbery at about 3am.

“Reports suggested that three unknown males entered the premises and robbed the personnel at the gate at gunpoint of their valuables. The suspects fled and have yet to be arrested. We can confirm that no one sustained any injuries. The motive for the attack is robbery,” he said. Western Cape health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said two people, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, gained access to the premises by impersonating patients seeking treatment. “As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns and held them up. Two more robbers then entered the premises. The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards,” she said.

More on this WATCH: Gugulethu clinic security staff robbed at gunpoint