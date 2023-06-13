Gugulethu clinic robbers still at large – SAPS

Cape Town - The suspects who robbed Gugulethu Community Health Centre security guards at gunpoint on Tuesday were still at large, police said.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, said officers responded to a complaint of a business robbery at about 3am.
“Reports suggested that three unknown males entered the premises and robbed the personnel at the gate at gunpoint of their valuables. The suspects fled and have yet to be arrested. We can confirm that no one sustained any injuries. The motive for the attack is robbery,” he said.
Western Cape health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said two people, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, gained access to the premises by impersonating patients seeking treatment.
“As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns and held them up. Two more robbers then entered the premises. The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards,” she said.
“We condemn any form of crime, even more so when criminals prey on the sick and frail. A health facility is a place of healing where those in need of medical care go. This should not, in any society, be seen as an easy target for criminals. This attack was clearly a pre-planned attack on a vulnerable place in the community. They are a danger to society and should be prosecuted by the justice system,” she said.
Anyone with information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line to 32211 or use the mobile My SAPS app, which can also be used anonymously.
