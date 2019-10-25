The 35-year-old had a narrow escape when he was recently shot at a function in the area after he saw a suspicious vehicle and called the police about it on October 6.
“Our group was there to ensure the event ran smoothly with no incidents. Then I was alerted to men in a silver Polo who looked suspicious. I called the police. While still waiting for the police, when I turned back, I just heard a gunshot,” he said.
“I didn't feel the bullet when it hit me so I only knew I was shot when I felt weak and fell down. The doctors told me I was lucky the bullet didn't hit the spine."
His colleague, Luvuyo Ngxukuma, 42, was shot eight times at the same function after he came back from the hospital to which Ngete had been transported.