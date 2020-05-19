Gugulethu dad wins life-and-death battle against coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Family and friends, with Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, warmly welcomed 48-year-old Bathandwa Zuzo from Gugulethu as he was discharged after being in hospital for three weeks with Covid-19. Zuzo was welcomed by a cheering crowd of hospital staff who sang the national anthem as he made his way to the ground floor and out of the building. He was admitted to the Melomed Gatesville Hospital on April 26, where he spent three weeks unconscious and undergoing treatment to fight the coronavirus. Zuzo is a father of five and works for the City of Cape Town as a driver in the sanitation division. He was in ICU under full-time supervision. Zuzo thanked everyone who was part of the team that helped him to recover. “The only time I remember was on the day I was admitted at the hospital and they were inserting a tube and I was instructed to put my focus on the doctor.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Courtney Africa / African News Agency

"Last week, on Monday when I woke up there were machines all over me and that is when I realised that I am still alive. Without the doctors’ help, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

"When I was admitted I was in a critical condition. I was hopeless, but the staff managed to save me,” said Zuzo.

Mbombo said Zuzo’s recovery and courage was an inspiration to many.

“When you are ventilated you become unconscious and that means the machines breath on your behalf.

“There is a notion that once you put people on the ventilator some of them don’t survive or you don’t hear the side of their story.”

This was testament to the strength of the health system and the skills of local doctors, she said.

Specialist physician at the hospital Dr Zaraina Solomons said Zuzo’s case was a challenging one.

“For Covid-19 positive patients who respond successfully to intensive-care treatment and are able to be discharged from hospital, the road to recovery can still be a lengthy one, but we are extremely overjoyed by the successful outcome.”

Cape Times