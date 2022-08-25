Gugulethu education champion runs the ‘Ultimate Human Race’ for a good cause

Cape Town - In aid of the children at the VUSA Rugby Academy, 63-year-old Gugulethu resident Lungile Moferi will be running his sixth Comrades Marathon on August 28. Moferi joined the VUSA mobile library project two years ago, and takes pride in loading the tuk-tuk with books and driving to three ECD centres in Langa each morning to read stories to his eager listeners, aged three to six.

On August 28 he will attempt his sixth ‘Ultimate Human Race’, 89km long. “Running is my life, I can’t stop it. I discovered it by chance 10 years ago and I race every weekend and train four days a week,” Moferi said. He raised his three sons on his own after his wife died, and recalls reading English books to his sons daily.

Moferi discovered it by chance 10 years ago and races every weekend. “This improved our language skills and I am glad to be able to do the same for other children in our community. “I see a great potential in those kids, and the impact of my job, building confidence and increasing low self esteem, building pride and teaching respect and responsibility.” Moferi grew up as an orphan with little education.

