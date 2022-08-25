Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Gugulethu education champion runs the ‘Ultimate Human Race’ for a good cause

Lungile Moferi, 63, will run his sixth Comrades Marathon in aid of the children of the VUSA Rugby and Learning Academy.

Lungile Moferi, 63, will run his sixth Comrades Marathon in aid of the children of the VUSA Rugby and Learning Academy.

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - In aid of the children at the VUSA Rugby Academy, 63-year-old Gugulethu resident Lungile Moferi will be running his sixth Comrades Marathon on August 28.

Moferi joined the VUSA mobile library project two years ago, and takes pride in loading the tuk-tuk with books and driving to three ECD centres in Langa each morning to read stories to his eager listeners, aged three to six.

Story continues below Advertisement

On August 28 he will attempt his sixth ‘Ultimate Human Race’, 89km long.

“Running is my life, I can’t stop it. I discovered it by chance 10 years ago and I race every weekend and train four days a week,” Moferi said.

He raised his three sons on his own after his wife died, and recalls reading English books to his sons daily.

Story continues below Advertisement
Moferi discovered it by chance 10 years ago and races every weekend.

“This improved our language skills and I am glad to be able to do the same for other children in our community.

“I see a great potential in those kids, and the impact of my job, building confidence and increasing low self esteem, building pride and teaching respect and responsibility.”

Moferi grew up as an orphan with little education.

Story continues below Advertisement

“VUSA would like to help Lungile with the cost of his transport to Durban. He is a valuable member of staff and an inspiration to the Langa youngsters, who so enjoy his stories during his daily visits with the mobile library and makes a difference to so many. We would like to help him with his dream of not only crossing the finish line once again, but also contributing to improving the lives of these children,” VUSA said.

To donate towards Moferi’s cause, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/tata-lungile-runs-comrades-for-a-cause

Related Topics:

Cape TownBasic EducationComrades Marathon

Share