Gugulethu gogo found tied up dead with one of her eyes gouged

CAPE TOWN - In a gruesome murder that sent shockwaves through the Gugulethu community, an 85-year-old woman was found tied in her bed with one of her eyes gouged. The harrowing discovery of Charllotte Madolo’s body in her NY 132 house was made by her grandchild on Saturday afternoon.

Madolo is the eighth woman to be killed in the space of about seven days. A man suspected of killing Madolo was allegedly assaulted by residents and handed to police. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Gugulethu police were investigating a murder case.

Van Wyk said a 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder and is expected to appear in court once charged. Madolo’s daughter Lindelwa Bovana said at the time of the incident, the family was attending a funeral just a street away. “We were attending the funeral of my nephew’s mother. One of the young children needed a nappy change so the older girls went back home, that is where they found mom had been murdered. When the children came back to report what they had found, the funeral had already ended. We were cleaning and packing.

“I could not even enter the room. My mother could walk and do other things. We are deeply hurt about how she was taken away from us. As the family we had recently celebrated her birthday,” she said. The incident comes a day after the Police Ministry released the quarterly crime statistics which pointed to an 4.2% increase in murders of women between October 2020 and December 2021. “This is a sad state of affairs and is reflective of a society that preys on its women and children. South Africa has good legislation to help combat the scourge however implementation of these laws is a problem.

“Stronger efforts need to go towards the enforcement of these laws and towards preventative measures. Strong collective action is needed to help restore the dignity of communities,” said Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali. Lucinda Evans, executive director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu said she supported claims that crime statistics were not portraying the daily realities women and children face in society. “The state should declare GBV national disaster, women are being slaughtered. Saps never had any form of grip on GBV because the criminal justice system weakens the attempts that Saps is attempting.”