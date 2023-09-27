Gugulethu mass killing horrifies safety MEC

Yet another mass murder has rocked the Gugulethu community after five people were shot and killed while sitting in their vehicles on Monday. This as residents and authorities have raised alarm over the growing murder rate in the area.

The first quarter crime statistics, from April to June 2023, revealed an increase of 37.2% in the murder rate compared to the same period of the previous year. In the latest shooting, the men were sitting in two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and fired at them, according to police. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said five men between 46 and 52 were killed.

“Provincial Organised Crime detectives have initiated a murder investigation following an incident where five individuals were shot and killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen. Local police were called out to Fenqe Street in KTC. “On arrival they discovered the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds inside two vehicles.

“The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation that has been initiated with no arrests effected as yet,” she said. The Gugulethu community police forum (CPF) said residents are under siege and held at ransom by criminal elements that infiltrate communities. The CPF’s Linda Khabeni said residents were shaken and traumatised.

“We want to condemn the incident in the strongest terms. Now it’s time that state security agents do their work because we are under siege, we are under attack from criminals. It’s time for them to work very hard to combat crime. “These shootings are rampant and it’s sad. We need safety plans to deal with these problems; that involves all stakeholders,” he said. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was horrified by the mass killing.

“Life should not be this cheap where others decide that they can take it as they please. These heartless killers must swiftly be arrested. “Anyone with information should assist SAPS so that perpetrators can be removed as we cannot have these types of individuals living among us. “I am deeply concerned about what is transpiring in Gugulethu. We have been making positive strides in the area and need to ensure that this is maintained. We cannot allow the criminal element to once again get their claws in our communities,” Allen said.