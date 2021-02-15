Gugulethu residents discover naked body of murdered woman

Cape Town – In yet another gruesome attack on women in the country, Gugulethu residents are reeling in shock after the naked body of 31-year-old Sandisiwe Bhuqa was found in a passageway in the Kanana informal settlement yesterday. Her murder comes as Free State police are searching for the husband of Lesedi FM's current affairs anchor, Dimakatso Ratselane, who was stabbed multiple times and left for dead in Mangaung on Wednesday. Bhuqa, 31, appears to have been injured multiple times. Police said they were investigating whether she was raped because she was found only wearing underwear. Her father, Tholi Duna, said that his daughter's death was shattering and he didn't know how he could come to accept it. “Sandisiwe was my only child and she lives with me. I did not see her yesterday (Saturday) because I was at a funeral. People came to tell me about the incident since they knew her,” said the distraught father.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said that police were called to the crime scene at about 7.40am.

“A case of murder has been opened at Gugulethu SAPS for further investigation. The deceased was only wearing underwear. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death and if she was raped.”

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali has condemned the incident, saying that it is frustrating.

“It's not the first time something like this happens in that community. We call upon the justice system and police to make arrests and hand down harsher convictions to perpetrators.

“On Thursday we will have a #Uthuleleni motorcade to raise awareness and encourage activism so that people can come forward and report violence.

’’We want to build a network of activists within communities. The motorcade will be from Gugulethu SAPS to Lotus and everyone is welcome to attend.”

Meanwhile, Ratselane and her husband were allegedly on their way last week to fetch their children when they got into a fight along the way.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said that a case of attempted murder was opened at Kagisanong Police Station.

