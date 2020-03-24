Gugulethu school in trouble as some staff keep working
After last week’s announcement, schools were to close for the Easter break on Wednesday, but according to sources and a subsequent visit to the school, Xolani Primary non-teaching staff have been working.
Xolani Primary School principal Bongiwe Sakasa said: “When the president announced the outbreak of the virus, we already had a project of installing cameras and also we utilised the time to thoroughly clean the school because the healthy learning environment of children comes first.
“We are fewer than 10 at school and sanitisers and masks are in place for all of us. I first had a meeting with the SGB about utilising the time in dealing with the school administration so that when schools open all (matters will) be resolved.
"They agreed, including the non (teaching) staff that clean the school and work on other school administrations. As a school, we have faced several robberies.”
SGB member Mbulelo Skheme said: “We had a meeting about things that need to be done before the opening of the school and one of those was the safety of the school and a healthy learning environment.
“After this coronavirus outbreak the principal emphasised a healthy environment for children and we all agreed as SGB members because no one wants his or her child in a dirty environment.”
Provincial Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “Schools closed for educators on Friday. There could be some principals who may want to wrap up additional matters.
“Non-teaching staff such as caretakers may still need to clean the school. The department will follow up.”
