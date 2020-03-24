Gugulethu school in trouble as some staff keep working

Cape Town – Xolani Primary School in Gugulethu is in hot water for having staff operating at the institution despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order that schools be closed under State of Disaster regulations.

After last week’s announcement, schools were to close for the Easter break on Wednesday, but according to sources and a subsequent visit to the school, Xolani Primary non-teaching staff have been working.

Xolani Primary School principal Bongiwe Sakasa said: “When the president announced the outbreak of the virus, we already had a project of installing cameras and also we utilised the time to thoroughly clean the school because the healthy learning environment of children comes first.

“We are fewer than 10 at school and sanitisers and masks are in place for all of us. I first had a meeting with the SGB about utilising the time in dealing with the school administration so that when schools open all (matters will) be resolved.

"They agreed, including the non (teaching) staff that clean the school and work on other school administrations. As a school, we have faced several robberies.”