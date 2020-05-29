Gugulethu shack fire death takes week's toll in Cape Town to seven

Aviwe Tshitshimba, 25, was killed while he was asleep in his shack in the NY108 section in Europe informal settlement.

At the scene yesterday, neighbours and Tshitshimba’s family waited for the rain to subside to clear debris from the area.

Neighbours said they heard what sounded like an electricity box exploding and the fire quickly spread out of control.

Neighbour Lungile Dubula said: “This happened early in the morning. I was awakened by the noise of people shouting that the house was on fire.

“When I arrived the fire was blazing, and as neighbours we tried to extinguish it with buckets of water, but it would not stop. He usually sleeps with his younger sister, but had told his sister to sleep in another room.”

City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters discovered a man’s body while clearing the debris.

“A man died in a fire in the Europa informal settlement in Gugulethu. The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at 1.20am, and the crew from Gugulethu fire station were first at the scene.

“Firefighters were informed that one person was unaccounted for, and while they were clearing the debris they found the man’s body. Fire Service personnel certified the body and handed the scene over to the SAPS,” said Carelse.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “Yesterday at about 2am an adult male died in a fire at his residence in NY108 Gugulethu. An inquest docket has been registered and no foul play is suspected,” said Traut.

On Tuesday, two men, two women and a 1-year-old boy were killed in a fire in Crossroads.

