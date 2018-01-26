Residents and church members from various congregations gathered for a mass prayer at the Gugulethu sport complex. The event was organised by the Gugulethu Development Forum and the SAPS. Singing in front is Xolisa Kunene, of the Methodist Church in Gugulethu. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

More than 2 000 Gugulethu residents celebrated the community’s 60th anniversary, the second-oldest black community in the province after Langa, with a prayer imbizo and church service at the Gugulethu Sports Complex yesterday.

The service was attended by Mayor Patricia de Lille, Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula, Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi and community development leaders from Gugulethu, Heideveld, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

The first part of the service kicked off with prayers by the Methodist Church, Worship Centre of Hope and the Reformed Apostolic Mission of SA.

The second part of the service focused on building youth crime prevention capacity and increasing community partnerships against crime and social ills.

Gugulethu, from “igugu lethu”, means “our pride” in English.

In the 1960s, Gugulethu and Nyanga were started to house black people forcefully removed from other areas in the province.

Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF) chairperson Samora Nompunga said the response from the community was beyond what had been expected and they were grateful for the attendance and support.

“This shows commitment from our community. More than 2000 people were in the venue and there were more in the tent outside. I wish we continue to support each other the whole year.

“Partnerships between the community and the inputs of government will help people from Gugulethu. And when people from Gugulethu have someone that they want to be honoured, they can come forward to the GDF,” said Nompunga.

De Lille said: “Gugulethu is 60 years but it feels like it is older. All the violence against women and children needs to stopWe as government must do more, create more jobs for our children and thank you for what we have achieved in Gugulethu.”

Mkongi said the prayer service was being held “against crime and social ills” in Gugulethu.

He reiterated that the police wanted partnerships with community members to put criminals behind bars.

Jula praised the response by the community, saying with its help they could forge partnerships to build youth crime prevention capacity in Nyanga and Gugulethu.

