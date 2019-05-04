File Image: IOL

The dream of showcasing their talent internationally will come true for three Gugulethu children who are among eight young Cape Town artists selected to be part of the 2019 World’s Children’s Prize (WCP) Ceremony in Sweden. NGO United We Stand Community Building Project dancers Thato Nomungeka, Simthandile Sonamzi and marimba player Marlon Maqonga will be leaving for Mariefred today.

They will perform for Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden along with 2017 SA Idols winner Paxton Fielies, Bonteheuwel Jazz Yard Academy’s Curtley Cerfontein, Tyrese Stuurman, Charlton Moses and Quinley Lodewyk.

These young artists, selected from disadvantaged communities, stand as proof that anyone can rise to success from the ashes when afforded the opportunity.

United We Stand Community Building Project founder Judy Mkoko said they were proud of the three dancers. “They are so excited they cannot keep quiet about this trip, it will be their first time abroad.

‘‘Although they are nervous about performing for the Queen and other young accomplished artists, they can’t wait to show off what they can do.”

The WCP is the world’s largest annual rights and democracy education initiative for children that traditionally takes place in the Gripsholm Castle.

Since 2000, the program has educated and empowered more than 42 million children as change-makers for a better world.

This will be Fielies’ and the Jazz Yard Academy artists second trip to the WCP. Last year, they performed to a worldwide audience at the ceremony and were awarded the honour of You-Me Equal Rights Ambassadorship by Queen Sylvia.

As ambassadors, they were expected not only to speak and share what they learned but put it in writing.

It was on the basis of how they wrote the essays about girls’ rights, that they were chosen once again.

WCP co-ordinators in South Africa, Marlene Winberg and Shen Winberg highly commended the Jazz Yard Academy artists who recently courageously stepped into their roles as WCP You-Me Equal Rights Ambassadors, by addressing child prisoners on the issue of respect for the girl child.

The WCP Foundation works closely with Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé and the Survé Family Foundation.

CAPE TIMES