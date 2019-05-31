Cape Town – United We Stand, a group of dancers from Gugulethu, are ready to take on the world, but are in desperate need of financial assistance to realise their dream and dance on an international stage. The teenage dancers are the only South African group offered an opportunity to showcase local township dance skills at the 2019 All Dance World Orlando in Florida, US, where more then 50 000 young dancers from across the world will go up against last year’s winning team, TT from the Caribbean School of Dancing.

The only thing standing between them and flying the country’s flag are the financial costs involved.

So far the dancers, members of the NGO United We Stand Community Building Project, have raised R9 000, but they need more than R200 000.

The project focuses on traditional dance, pantsula, contemporary dance, drama and sport. Founder Judy Mkoko said they were waiting to hear back from various sponsors they had approached.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us, we can’t afford to miss it. We need sponsors and support from the public and government. We’ve written to the City and were promised feedback in July.

“We also wrote to the national department and are waiting for a response,” Mkoko said.

Dancer Asanda Mbebe, 15, said he was excited by the opportunity as it would be his first time travelling out of the province and the country.

“Every weekend I check on the calendar how far we are from leaving. We’re not nervous about the number of our competitors and what they have to offer. We believe we’re good enough to win.”

For donations the public can contact Mkoko on 079 141 0400.

Cape Times